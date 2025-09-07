Assam: BJP Expels 17 Workers from Nonoi Cherfang Mandal in Udalguri

A Correspondent

ORANG: In a stern disciplinary move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Udalguri district has expelled 17 party workers of the Nonoi Cherfang Mandal for alleged involvement in anti-party activities. The expulsion was carried out with the approval of Udalguri district BJP president Sunil Kumar Basumatary and Nonoi Cherfang Mandal president Ashok Mahato.

According to party sources, the decision to revoke the primary membership of these workers has been taken with immediate effect as part of the BJP’s zero-tolerance policy towards indiscipline and factionalism.

The list of expelled members includes several office-bearers of the Mandal and booth committees such as Bijoy Baishya (Treasurer, Nonoi Cherfang Mandal), Anjali Lahari (Vice President, Nonoi Cherfang Mandal), Ratul Deka (Secretary, District Kisan Morcha), Prashanta Das (Secretary, SC Morcha), Sunil Deka (President, Booth No. 1), Bhakta Bag (President, Booth No. 153), Jamal Ansari (President, Booth No. 160), Kanai Kumar (Secretary, Booth No. 145), and Satyaban Mahananda (Palak, Booth No. 149). Others expelled include Pohar Kumar, Kishan Karmakar, Kamal Nag, Rajib Barman, Hitesh Thakuria, Ajay Choudhury, Nabajit Rajbanshi and Nakul Deka.

Announcing the decision, Kartik Tati, General Secretary of BJP Nonoi Cherfang Mandal, stated that the expulsion was necessary to safeguard party discipline and unity ahead of the crucial political activities in the district. With this move, the BJP has sent out a strong message to its workers that any act of indiscipline or betrayal of party interests will invite strict consequences.

Also Read: BJSM blames CM for fielding non-ST BJP candidates in reserved ST seats