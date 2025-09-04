BJSM blames CM for fielding non-ST BJP candidates in reserved ST seats

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch (BJSM) on Tuesday strongly criticized Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP for nominating non-Scheduled Tribe (ST) BJP candidates in reserved ST constituencies of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) for the ensuing elections and said that this move was an warning to tribal communities to remain alert from anti-tribal policies of the BJP.

The Working President of the BJSM, DD Narzary, said that this act was a gross violation of the constitutional provisions safeguarding tribal rights and a deliberate attempt to undermine the political and social rights of the tribal communities of BTC. He said the BJP had fielded many non-ST candidates in ST-reserved constituencies which include Ridip Kr Deka from 24 Mushalpur (ST) constituency, Ramen Modahi from 22 Koklabari (ST), and Chakradhar Das from 21 Salbari (ST).

“If Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma does not withdraw these candidates immediately, the tribal people of BTC will have no option but to declare the present BJP Government of Assam as anti-tribal and engaged in a conspiracy to snatch away the rights of the indigenous Scheduled Tribe”, he said, adding that other political parties had also nominated non-ST candidates by fraudulently obtaining ST certificates. He named them as Mridul Das (Gana Sakti Party) from 11 Baokhungri (ST) constituency, Jagadish Modahi (Congress) from 22 Koklabari (ST) constituency, Kandarpa Das (Congress) from 25 Baganpara (ST) constituency, and Dr Gauri Sankar Sarania (Raijor Dol) from 24 Mushalpur (ST) constituency

Narzary said that if such practices were allowed, genuine tribal candidates would be systematically deprived and the very purpose of reservation would be destroyed.

The BJSM strongly urged the Chief Minister to instruct all Returning Officers of BTC to cancel fraudulent ST certificates during the scrutiny of nomination papers, to ensure the protection of the constitutional rights, safety, and justice of the tribal people.

The BJSM also squarely blamed the present All Assam Tribal Sangha and its President, Aditya Kaklary, for issuing fraudulent ST certificates to non-notified and ineligible individuals. He said that Kaklary had reduced the Sangha into a political wing of the ruling government and is working as its agent. At the same time, BJSM questions the silence of ABSU president Dipen Boro, who he said had aligned himself as a political agent of the UPPL.

Also Read: AATSU, BJSM urge DC not to allow non-ST candidates in ST seats in BTC election

Also Watch: