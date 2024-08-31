NorthEast United FC Clinch Historic Durand Cup Victory in Thrilling Penalty Shootout Against Mohun Bagan Super Giant

NEW DELHI: NorthEast United FC won their first Durand Cup title by prevailing over Mohun Bagan Super Giant 4-3 in a nail-biting penalty shootout as the final ended 2-2 with the 133rd edition of Asia's Oldest football tournament turning out to be no less than a real cliffhanger. It was all drama at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday and marked a day of days for NEUFC, a club that waited a full decade for glory.

Early intent in the match came from NEUFC as Jithin MS made incisive runs down the left flank. It was MBSG, however, that managed to draw first blood in the 11th minute. A contentious penalty was given away as Asheer Akhtar brought down Sahal Abdul Samad inside the box. Jason Cummings stepped up and coolly slotted home as Mohun Bagan took the lead. It was one of those rare moments in this year's tournament as it was the first time since the group stages that MBSG scored the opening goal.

Mohun Bagan almost doubled their lead in the 18th minute. Greg Stewart, having won possession on the left, surged into the penalty area and tried to chip NEUFC goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh, but saw his effort soar over the crossbar.

Undeterred, NEUFC fought back. They brought on attacking reinforcement in the 31st minute with Nestor Albaich, but they found it hard to break down a well-organized MBSG defense marshaled by Alberto Rodriguez. However, his substitution in injury time in the 38th minute left a crack in the Mariners' armor, and NEUFC began to sniff a route back into the game.

Right on the stroke of halftime, MBSG added to their score. A brilliant through-ball played by Anirudh Thapa found Liston Colaco in acres of space as he provided the perfect cross for Sahal to finish, making it 2-0. Confident of victory, MBSG made changes, but those proved to be their undoing.

NEUFC were absolutely electric in the second half. In the 55-minute mark, Alaaeddine Ajaraie scored a stunning curler past Vishal Kaith to give the Highlanders hope. Two minutes later, substitute Guillermo Fernandez volleyed in a superb equaliser as the NEUFC dugout simply erupted.