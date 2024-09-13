Assam BJP Inducts Over 20 Lakh New Members In 9 Days

GUWAHATI: The Assam unit of the BJP has made significant progress in its ongoing membership drive as it has enrolled over 20 lakh new members in just nine days in the state.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday that the BJP's membership drive in Assam has now crossed over 20 lakh, surpassing the total membership recorded during the previous campaign in 2019.
"The Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam Pradesh, has already enrolled 20,43,796 members in just 9 days. In fact, we have already surpassed the total membership enrolled in 2019. We will continue the membership drive with even greater dedication," the Assam CM said.
The total number of members in 2019 stood at 18 lakh and this figure was achieved in just one and a half months. That number was exceeded in the last 9 days as the saffron party's membership drive in Assam has crossed 20.43 lakh.
CM Sarma informed that the membership drive will go on till September 25, adding that the party held a meeting to discuss the membership drive in the BTAD area.
The Assam Chief Minister further added that the target to cross 18 lakh members was surpassed yesterday.
Earlier on Sunday, he shared that around 13 lakh people had already joined the BJP within the first week of the drive.
The membership drive continues to receive a positive response as the ruling BJP has their eyes set on further expanding its footprint in Assam ahead of upcoming elections.
Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary and head of the party’s national membership campaign, Vinod Tawde, claimed that the party has enrolled two crore new members in just eight days under its national membership drive.
Tawde outlined the campaign's target, stating that the goal is to convert 75 to 80 per cent of the votes the party received in elections into party memberships. He emphasized the importance of reaching all societal sections and addressing areas where the party did not receive expected votes.
