Assam BJP Inducts Over 20 Lakh New Members In 9 Days

GUWAHATI: The Assam unit of the BJP has made significant progress in its ongoing membership drive as it has enrolled over 20 lakh new members in just nine days in the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday that the BJP's membership drive in Assam has now crossed over 20 lakh, surpassing the total membership recorded during the previous campaign in 2019.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam Pradesh, has already enrolled 20,43,796 members in just 9 days. In fact, we have already surpassed the total membership enrolled in 2019. We will continue the membership drive with even greater dedication," the Assam CM said.