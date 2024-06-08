Assam: BJP leader and social worker Akash Phukan assists elderly woman

GUWAHATI: BJP leader and social worker Akash Phukan, along with a group of dedicated youths, have come to the aid of an elderly woman living in dire conditions in Sirisotika Gaon. Phukan’s involvement has been instrumental in mobilizing resources and volunteers in the area. His commitment to social service continues to inspire many in the region, reinforcing the importance of local initiatives in addressing people needs. The elderly woman, who had been living alone in a dilapidated house, had repeatedly sought assistance from government authorities but to no avail. Her pleas for help went unanswered, leaving her in a precarious situation. However, the local community, led by Phukan, took matters into their own hands. Under Phukan’s leadership, the youth and villagers collaborated to repair and renovate the woman’s home. Their collective effort not only provided her with a safe and comfortable living environment but also highlighted the power of community solidarity and proactive social work. The successful completion of the house repair has brought much-needed relief to the elderly woman and stands as an example of the positive impact of collective action, stated a press release.

