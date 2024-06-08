Assam: Tinsukia District Task Force Discusses Strategies for Prevention of Vector Borne Diseases

TINSUKIA: District Task Force meeting on vector borne diseases like JE/AES Dengue, Malaria, Filaria was held at Tinsukia under the chairmanship of District Commissioner, Swapneel Paul in the presence of Chinmoy Pathak , ADC Health, Gurnel Singh CEO Tinsukia Zilla Parishad and other officials and representatives from other line departments on Friday. The main objective of the meeting is to promote collaboration among non-health sectors and adopt a plan for effective dengue and JE prevention and control in Tinsukia.

District Malaria Officer, Tinsukia presented a brief presentation on Dengue fever. From the chair, it was suggested that intensive breeding source reduction along with IEC generation with handholding of various departments should be the main strategy for dengue prevention in the district. According to District Malaria Officer Tinsukia, few suspected cases were treated and cured, all of them were having travel history of Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab etc. Chairperson stressed that inter-departmental convergence is very much essential for the dengue prevention in the district. Health being the nodal department will support and do its best possible way to combat the disease. There are various roles and responsibilities of the line departments which should be followed as per protocol to stop the spread of Dengue.

