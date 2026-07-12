Assam: BJP leader Jibon Deka inducted into Udalguri DISHA committee

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Jibon Deka, a social worker and president of the Pachnoi-Serfang Mandal BJP under the Mazbat Legislative Assembly Constituency, has been nominated as a member of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) of Udalguri district.

The nomination was made by Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia on July 8. The DISHA Committee is entrusted with monitoring the progress of various developmental schemes of the Central Government and ensuring their effective implementation at the district level.

Also Read: DISHA Committee Reviews Progress of Development Schemes in Goalpara