DISHA Committee Reviews Progress of Development Schemes in Goalpara

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: A meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) was held on Tuesday at the office of the district commissioner, Goalpara, to review the progress of various government schemes and developmental activities being implemented across the district.

The meeting was chaired by Rakibul Hussain, MP of Dhubri HPC, who serves as the chairman of the Goalpara DISHA committee. Among those present were Mahanta Rabha, Chairman of Zilla Parishad, MLAs Aftab Uddin Mollah, Pabitra Kumar Rabha, Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam, and Tankeswar Rabha.

The meeting was attended by Pradip Timung, DC, who is also the member secretary of the DISHA committee, along with Pranab Kumar Bora, Additional Deputy Commissioners, and heads of various government departments.

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