Assam: BJP Mahila Morcha stages protest in Dibrugarh, raises voice on women's rights

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha on Friday staged a protest in Dibrugarh, strongly voicing concerns over issues related to women's dignity, safety, and rights.

A large number of women activists participated in the demonstration, carrying placards and raising slogans condemning what they described as 'anti-women' remarks and actions.

The protest march witnessed active participation from party members across the district, including Prasanta Phukan, DMC Mayor Dr Saikat Patra, BJP District President Dulal Bora, Dibrugarh Zilla Parishad President Pushpanjali Sonowal, who held banners and posters with messages advocating respect for women and condemning alleged derogatory statements made against them.

The demonstrators emphasized the need to uphold the dignity of women in society and called for strict action against individuals or groups responsible for making offensive remarks. They also highlighted the importance of ensuring equal rights and opportunities for women, stressing that any attempt to undermine women's status would be firmly opposed.

Leaders of the Mahila Morcha stated that the protest was organized as part of a broader movement to safeguard women's honour and to send a strong message against gender-based discrimination.

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