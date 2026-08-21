Assam BJP Minority Morcha ousts rising youth leader, triggering controversy across Barkhetri and Barpeta

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A young political leader who had been active across various parts of Barkhetri has now become the centre of widespread discussion following his removal from a key organisational post in the BJP’s Minority Morcha. The leader, Saddam Dewan, was serving as a State Invited Member of the Assam Pradesh BJP Minority Morcha.

Dewan had reportedly become active and popular not only in Barkhetri constituency of Nalbari district but also in several areas, including the Chenga constituency of Barpeta district. Despite his young age, he had remained actively associated with various public programmes and social activities.

He was also known to maintain good relations with several senior BJP leaders, including Assam BJP State President Dilip Saikia, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, Minority Morcha State President Shantiya Kujur, Barkhetri MLA Narayan Deka, and Nalbari District BJP President Jayanta Buragohain.

However, his political rise has now taken a sudden turn. The Assam Pradesh BJP Minority Morcha has relieved and expelled Saddam Dewan from the post of State Invited Member with immediate effect, citing allegations of involvement in activities against the party.

Serious allegations have also surfaced on social media accusing the youth leader of collecting money from people in the name of providing government jobs. However, no official information confirming the allegations has been released by the BJP, and there is reportedly no information about any police case being registered against Dewan in connection with the allegations. The sudden expulsion of an active young leader has triggered considerable discussion in political circles across Barkhetri, Chenga, Nalbari, and Barpeta.

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