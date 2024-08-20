Assam: BJP Names Rameswar Teli and Mission Ranjan Das for Rajya Sabha Elections

GUWAHATI: In a significant political move Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced candidates for upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Assam selecting Rameswar Teli and Mission Ranjan Das to contest two vacant seats. This decision follows careful consideration by state’s election committee. Party prepares to fortify its representation in Upper House.

Earlier this month Bhabesh Kalita, President of Assam BJP revealed that total of 10 members submitted applications for party’s nomination to two Rajya Sabha seats recently vacated. Vacancies arose after election of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Kamakhya Tassa to Lok Sabha.

Kalita addressing media after crucial state election committee meeting said, "For two Rajya Sabha seats from state that have fallen vacant we have received 10 applications from our senior and esteemed members." Among prominent names vying for nomination were former Union Minister Rameswar Teli. Ex-MPs Rajdeep Roy and Topon Gogoi current MLA Manab Deka. Former MLA Mission Ranjan Das also seeks nomination.

The meeting was attended by key political figures including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state in-charge Harish Dwivedi. It deliberated extensively on candidates. Following thorough discussions, state committee resolved to forward all 10 names to BJP’s central parliamentary committee. This committee holds final say on nominations.

Rameswar Teli and Mission Ranjan Das are seasoned politicians with deep roots in Assam's political landscape. They emerged as party's top picks for Rajya Sabha battle. Their selection underscores BJP's strategy to maintain influence and potentially expand in Assam’s political sphere.

Assam currently has seven Rajya Sabha seats. Six of these are held by BJP-led ruling alliance. BJP itself controls four of these seats. Its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) hold one seat each. The remaining seat is occupied by Independent Member of Parliament.

With Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for September 2 BJP is gearing up to secure both seats in Assam This effort reinforces its dominance in state legislative affairs Upcoming elections will be closely watched They impact Assam’s representation in Upper House They also reflect broader political dynamics at play in region and beyond.