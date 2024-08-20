Mizoram Schools Shut as Torrential Rains Trigger Landslides and Raise Concerns

AIZAWL: In response to relentless rains that have been battering Mizoram since Monday district administrations of Aizawl and Kolasib took decisive action announcing closure of all schools on Tuesday. This move aimed at ensuring safety of children. It comes as state grapples with heavy downpours that have sparked minor landslides across various regions.

Rains began early Monday. They have been unyielding, particularly impacting Aizawl state capital and other districts like Kolasib. Persistent deluge has caused alarm. Officials issued public notices urging residents to exercise caution. Schools are among most vulnerable in such weather conditions. They were ordered to shut down for day. This allows parents to keep children safe at home, away from potential disaster zones.

Despite severity of situation officials from State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department have confirmed that, as of now there have been no reports of casualties. However, memory of recent tragedies remains fresh in minds of local population. Between March and May this year Mizoram was hit hard by series of natural calamities that claimed lives of at least 42 people. A particularly devastating landslide on May 28 in Aizawl region alone accounted for 34 of those deaths.

In addition to tragic loss of lives, heavy rains have inflicted significant damage on property. Nearly 6000 houses were destroyed across state during same period. This was a result of relentless downpours, hailstorms and landslides. The destruction has left thousands of families displaced. They struggle to rebuild their lives amidst ongoing monsoon season.

Given scale of devastation state government has reached out to Central Government seeking financial assistance to aid in rehabilitation efforts. Officials disclosed that request for over Rs. 200 crore has been submitted. This money is earmarked for reconstruction of damaged infrastructure and rehabilitation of those affected by these natural disasters.

As rains continue, Mizoram remains on high alert. Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors. They should avoid areas prone to landslides. Rescue teams are on standby prepared to respond to emergencies that may arise. For now, closure of schools is precautionary measure. With monsoon season still in full swing people of Mizoram remain braced for whatever challenges lie ahead.