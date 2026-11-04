Assam: BJP organises ‘Save Democracy’ padyatra in Haflong

A CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Dima Hasao district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a padyatra in Haflong under the slogan ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy), with the participation of senior party leaders, elected representatives, and a large number of party workers.

The rally was aimed at highlighting the BJP’s commitment to democratic values, constitutional principles, and national integrity. It also sought to convey a strong political message to opposition parties, particularly the Congress and the INDI Alliance.

Chairman of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), Mohet Hojai, Dima Hasao district BJP President and MAC Dhriti Thaosen, Executive Members (EMs), Members of the Autonomous Council (MACs), and dedicated party workers participated in the padyatra.

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