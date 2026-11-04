Assam: Kokrajhar imposes restrictions after tigress sighting

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In view of the sighting of a female Royal Bengal Tiger (tigress) that strayed from West Bengal into the forest fringe of Gelaguri village under Dotma Revenue Circle, the District Magistrate, Kokrajhar, Pankaj Chakravarty, has promulgated a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, with immediate effect.

According to a report received from the Divisional Forest Officer, Kachugaon Division, the tigress has been sighted in the forest fringe area of Gelaguri village since November 2. In view of the potential threat to human life and cattle, as well as the possibility of crowd gathering, panic, and obstruction to the professional capture operation, preventive restrictions have been imposed to ensure public safety and facilitate the operation by the Forest Department, WII, and NTCA teams.

Under the order, a five-kilometre radius area, with Gelaguri village as the centre point, has been declared a prohibitory/buffer zone covering Gelaguri, East Bongshigaon, West Dangarkhuti, North Bhalukmari, South Dakhin Dangarkhuti, and Ghoramari.

Also Read: Assam: Buruli MAC Election Scheduled for November 30