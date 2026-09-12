Assam: BJP projects unity despite rebel challenge as Silchar civic poll nominations close

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The nomination process for the upcoming Silchar Municipal Corporation election witnessed intense political activity on Friday, with both the BJP and the Congress grappling with internal dissent even as they fielded their candidates.

Despite 11 BJP rebels filing nominations as independent candidates, the Cachar district BJP projected an image of unity as 38 party candidates marched together with senior leaders to the office of the Assistant Returning Officer to submit their nomination papers.

Of the 17 party workers who had earlier announced plans to contest as rebels, six eventually refrained from filing their nominations.

Silchar MLA Dr Rajdeep Roy said that the party was continuing efforts to persuade disgruntled workers, who were denied tickets, not to contest as independents. Expressing confidence in the party cadre, Roy said that he believed dedicated BJP workers would ultimately abide by the party's directives.

Meanwhile, former Cachar District Congress Committee President Abhijit Paul alleged that BJP rebel candidates were facing pressure to withdraw their nominations.

The Congress also fielded 40 candidates, but the party's nomination process was overshadowed by internal turmoil. A day earlier, a group of agitated Congress workers stormed the party's district office, Indira Bhawan, and vandalised the chamber of district President Sajal Acharjee in protest against the selection of candidates.

In contrast, the BJP leadership maintained a united front during the nomination rally. Alongside Dr Rajdeep Roy, former Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty remained actively involved throughout the day and dismissed media reports suggesting he was planning to resign from the party.

Chakraborty, who was once considered a frontrunner for the Mayor's post after being denied a ticket in the last Assembly election, joined the party's campaign activities. Newly inducted BJP leader Sushmita Dev, who previously served as Chairperson of the Silchar civic body as a Congress representative before joining the Trinamool Congress and later the BJP, also participated in the rally. She was accompanied by Udharbond MLA Rajdeep Goala during the nomination procession.

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