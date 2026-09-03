Assam State Election Commission Announces Oct 3 Polls for 42-Ward Silchar Municipal Corporation

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Finally, after six long years, Silchar is all set to have its elected civic body, as the Assam State Election Commission on Wednesday announced the schedule of the maiden municipal corporation election. The 42-ward corporation will go to polls on October 3, and the result will be declared on October 6, State Election Commissioner Ranjan Sharma announced in a notification. The last date for filing nominations is September 11, and the final list of eligible candidates will be published on September 17. The total number of voters in the 42 wards is 2,70,774. Till Tuesday evening, at least 73 aspirants have filed their applications for nominations at the district BJP office, while the Congress started issuing forms from Wednesday.

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