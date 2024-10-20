Tripura: Brutal Attack on Agartala Shopkeeper; Human Rights Commission Takes Suo Moto Action

AGARTALA: The Tripura Human Rights Commission took cognizance of the attack on 55-year-old shopkeeper Hari Shankar Saha, who was found brutally murdered in his mobile shop in Agartala's Melarmath area.

The attack occurred on October 15, 2024, and the Commission issued an official order on October 18.

The report stated that Saha was working in the shop at Hari Ganga Basak Road when Rahul Roy came and began abusing him with words. The incident started to grow within no time because Roy dragged Saha out of his shop and stabbed him with a dagger, and people watched out there.

No one attempted to help Saha when he raised a cry, and Saha had been stabbed repeatedly when he breathed his last on October 18, 2024.

Eyewitnesses confirm that no one tried to intervene even though hundreds of people witnessed the attack. Shockingly, the local police and TSR personnel nearby did nothing. However, the locals finally caught Rahul Roy and handed him to the police.

In a strongly worded statement, the Commission expressed the failure of the police to act in time when the attack took place. It further noted several reports claiming that officers were nearby and did not even touch the ground when Hari Shankar was repeatedly stabbed.

It sought the report from the DGP of Tripura regarding the incident, emphasizing the possible negligence by public officials.

The Commission chairman, Justice S. C. Das, stated that though they feel the Tripura Police, generally, discharge the duties with "dignity and courage," laxity on the part of the officers in this regard might mar the image of the law enforcement machinery in the state.

The Commission has scheduled further proceedings for November 12, 2024, after accepting the report of the DGP.