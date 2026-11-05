Assam: BJP stages ‘Ganatantra Bachao, Arajakata Hatao’ rally in Goalpara

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The Goalpara district unit of the BJP on Wednesday organised a massive rally titled 'Ganatantra Bachao, Arajakata Hatao' in Goalpara town in the presence of Assam BJP President and Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia. Thousands of BJP workers and supporters participated in the rally, raising slogans against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. The procession began from Borpukhuripar and culminated at the DICI Field in Bapujinagar.

Several senior BJP leaders joined the march, including West Goalpara MLA Pabitra Rabha, MLA Tankeswar Rabha, Goalpara district BJP President Dipanko Nath, APDCL Director Prakash Kashyap, Goalpara Development Authority Chairman Dipak Kumar Nath, and women leaders Suchitra Nath and Rupali Rabha, who led the rally from the front.

Also Read: Assam: Jatinga Festival returns on Nov 21–22 with star-studded musical line-up