Assam: Jatinga Festival returns on Nov 21–22 with star-studded musical line-up

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Dima Hasao Tour & Travel Committee announced that the Jatinga Festival 2026 will take place on November 21 and 22, 2026. Moving away from its traditional location in Haiyam, this year's festival will be held at a new venue situated directly opposite Haiyam. The two-day event features a stellar lineup, including Bollywood playback singer Kunal Ganjawala performing on November 21, followed by Madhubanti Bagchi and other artistes on November 22. Organisers have also introduced a brand-new beauty pageant, 'Wings of Jatinga,' aimed at inspiring and empowering young women in the region. To facilitate travel, organisers highlighted that road conditions have improved significantly. Visitors flying from Guwahati to Silchar can make a 35-minute flight followed by a 1.5-hour drive to the venue, while the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council is planning additional bus services for attendees.

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