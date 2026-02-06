Assam: BJP State president Dilip Saikia sounds poll bugle at Mangaldai

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Keeping an eye on the upcoming Assembly election in Assam, BJP’s Assam State President and Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia sounded the election bugle from Mangaldai on Thursday. The State President of the saffron party launched the ‘Booth Vijay’ campaign that is set to run across the state.

President Saikia inaugurated the campaign, which will continue until February 11 in more than 26,000 booths across the state, starting from Booth Nos. 151 and 152 in Ward No. 1 Shantipara, under the Mangaldai Nagar Mandal of the party.

Saikia hoisted the party flag and also participated in a workers’ meeting. Flanked by the booth presidents and grassroots workers Hitesh Deka and Tushar Roy from the two booths, the state president urged all grassroots workers to pull up their socks for the upcoming election.

With the main mantra of ‘My booth is the strongest of all,’ he called upon the booth workers to make the organizational work even more powerful. He urged the booth-level ‘Pristha Pramukh’ (page in-charges) to maintain direct contact with the 60 voters each in their respective pages and to stand with them in their joys and sorrows. Among the workers, he also distributed party promotional materials such as stickers, booklets, etc.

Describing the lead role of the people of Darrang district in major issues like the Medium of Instruction Movement of 1972 and the six-year-long historic Assam Movement, he recalled the courageous role of the people of Mangaldai led by freedom fighter Pani Ram Das in 1946 to thwart the organized attack on the indigenous people and land grabbing by encroachers.

Later, in a conversation with the mediapersons, President Saikia stated that the BJP would capture the Mangaldai and Sipajhar seats among the three Assembly constituencies in Darrang district. On the other hand, he mentioned that the Dalgaon constituency, dominated by religious minorities, would see a strong performance through NDA’s candidate.

In response to a question from a journalist, he did not rule out the possibility of giving priority to new faces as candidates in some constituencies of the state and replacing sitting MLAs whose transparency was weak.

