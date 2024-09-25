Assam BJP Unit Recruits 42 Lakh New Members, Says CM Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, informed that 42 lakh people have been inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state as part of its ongoing recruitment drive.

The Assam CM, while addressing the media, highlighted the success of this membership drive by saying that 42 lakh new members have joined the saffron party in its recruitment drive.

CM Sarma shared that 50 lakhs has been set as the goal and he expressed optimism that this target will be fulfilled by the next week.

This shows that the BJP's Assam Unit has witnessed massive engagement in its mass recruitment drive which commenced on September 3.