Assam BJP Unit Recruits 42 Lakh New Members, Says CM Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, informed that 42 lakh people have been inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state as part of its ongoing recruitment drive.
The Assam CM, while addressing the media, highlighted the success of this membership drive by saying that 42 lakh new members have joined the saffron party in its recruitment drive.
CM Sarma shared that 50 lakhs has been set as the goal and he expressed optimism that this target will be fulfilled by the next week.
This shows that the BJP's Assam Unit has witnessed massive engagement in its mass recruitment drive which commenced on September 3.
The saffron party has received an overwhelming response from the ground which is reflected in the huge number of inductees since the recruitment began.
Earlier on Monday, the Assam CM took to social media platform X to celebrate the historic milestone of the party.
”With 40 lakh members, #BJPSadasyata2024 crosses a historic milestone in Assam. This reflects the people’s support for our uncompromising approach to Vikas & Virasa,” CM Sarma's post on X stated.
ALSO READ: Assam: RTI Activist Dulal Bora Arrested In Delhi On Extortion Charges
ALSO WATCH: