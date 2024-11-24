Assam: BJP's Diganta Ghatowal won the Behali LAC by-election

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Diganta Ghatowal won the bye-election to the 77 Behali LAC defeating his nearest rival Jayanta Borah of Indian National Congress.

Diganta Ghatowal managed to secure 50,947 votes while Jayanta Borah got 41,896 votes. Lakhikanta Kurmi of CPI(ML) got 5,093 votes while Ananta Gogoi of AAP got 1,217 votes. As many as 1514 voters chose to push NOTA button.

