Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attends poll campaigns at Behali LAC

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended two election meetings in Behali LAC under Biswanath district on Thursday in support of the BJP candidate Diganta Ghatowar. The meetings were held at Borgang and Gingia, respectively.

Mentioning that Behali is one of the important LACs in the state, Sarma recalled the days of Srimanta Shankerdeva that he had spent in Behali while starting the composing of ‘Kirtana’. He said that a number of communities live harmoniously here and people like Chabilal Upadhyay contributed much to our state. Behali Sanctuary is rich in flora and fauna.

Criticizing sharply the opposition parties, particularly Congress, Dr Sarma said that Congress did not stand by the people of Behali at the time of their distress. “Biswanath had been badly affected by terrorism before Narendra Modi came to power and massacres took place at places like Bhimajuli and Sonajuli then. But the BJP Government uprooted terrorism in the district,” he added. After coming to power, the BJP Government also succeeded in resolving the problems of Bodos, Karbis and Gorkhas in Assam.

He also added that his government has undertaken a lot of activities for the development of the tea tribes living in the state. It included an increase in the daily wage of the tea garden workers, three percent reservation in government jobs etc. “The BJP has fielded a poor boy from the tea community in Behali to render service to people,” he commented.

Later, he took part in a road show from Gingia Higher Secondary School playground to Gingia centre. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was accompanied by several parliamentarians and MLAs of the state.

