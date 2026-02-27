Assam: BJP’s Jana Ashirwad Yatra set to kick off in Dhekiajuli

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: In a bid to connect with the masses and seek public blessings, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is launching its ambitious Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Assam’s Dhekiajuli constituency.

State Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal, who also serves as the local MLA, announced the details during a press conference at the Bidhayak Sahayak Kendra, Bhotpara, near Dhekiajuli on Thursday emphasizing the yatra’s role in fostering grassroots engagement.

The inaugural event will be flagged off by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma at Nij Borsola playground in Dhekiajuli on February 28. The CM is scheduled to arrive at the historic Gupteswar Temple in Shingri at around 9 am for prayers and rituals, before proceeding directly to the launch venue. At 10 am, he will formally kickstart the procession, marking the beginning of the yatra’s first phase, which will span from February 28 to March 10.

On the opening day, the yatra will traverse key areas within the Dhekiajuli assembly segment, including Dumduma, Sirajuli, Robartola, and Bhotpara, before entering Dhekiajuli town. It will then continue through Thelamara and Bihaguri, culminating at Tezpur’s Mission Chariali. The entire first day’s route will be confined to Sonitpur district, covering the five assembly constituencies of Dhekiajuli, Borsola, Tezpur, Rangapara, and Naduar.

The second day will shift focus to other areas, starting from Jagiroad and moving through Marigaon, Raha, and Nagaon, before reaching Barhampur and Puranigudam. The yatra will observe a brief hiatus on March 3 and 4 in observance of Holi festivities, resuming on March 5 to complete its initial itinerary.

Accompanying the chief minister will be a high-profile entourage, including BJP state President Dilip Saikia, several ministers, MLAs, and MPs. Minister Singhal highlighted the yatra’s significance as a platform for direct public interaction, allowing leaders to gather feedback and blessings from the people of Assam.

“This yatra is not just a political journey but a heartfelt outreach to every corner of our state,” Singhal told reporters. “We urge all citizens to join us in this endeavour and contribute to Assam’s progress under the BJP’s vision.”

The announcement comes amid heightened political activity in the state, with the BJP aiming to consolidate its support base through such public campaigns. Local residents and party workers in Dhekiajuli expressed enthusiasm, with preparations already underway for a grand welcome. As the yatra unfolds over the next two weeks, it is expected to draw large crowds and set the tone for the party’s future strategies.

