Assam: ‘Public Speaking’ workshop organized by BJP in Barpeta

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: A daylong ‘Public Speaking’ workshop was organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 21 No. Bhawanipur–Sarbhog Legislative Assembly Constituency in Barpeta on Wednesday. The special workshop was arranged with the objective of enhancing the communication skills of party workers. Assam Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass was present at the event to impart training to frontline party leaders of constituencies.

Also Read: Assam CM: Congress Leaders to Join BJP on Set Schedule