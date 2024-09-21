Assam: BJP’s membership drive in Lakhimpur and Dhemaji gains momentum

Lakhimpur: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal addressed multiple meetings in the districts of Dhemaji and Lakhimpur as BJP’s Membership Drive peaks in the North bank region here on Friday. People responded positively as hundreds of people joined the party during the day long campaign spearheaded by the senior BJP leader.

Sarbananda Sonowal called upon the people to follow the path to ‘Sewa’ of the society and the country - a roadmap espoused by PM Narendra Modi when he identified as the Pradhan Sewak of India in 2014.

Speaking at a membership campaign, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The membership drive of our party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is a moment of celebration for all of us.

“We have become members of the party to serve our motherland. We must strive forward and strengthen our society. A strong society will lead us to the strong country. As able sons and daughters of Asomi Aai, we must perform our duties with utmost commitment. When our dynamic leader Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, the roadmap to the service of the nation was shown when Modi presented himself as the ‘Pradhan Sewak’ of the country. This is roadmap that we must embrace while working towards building our Atmanirbhar Bharat. We must take everyone along, win everyone’s trust and love, and pay respect to everyone as we join hands in this journey to build a new Bharat. We have all witnessed how the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for the holistic welfare of society and development of the country. All the sections of the society have benefitted from the schemes rolled by the Modi government. Together with the state and central government, the BJP-led NDA government shall continue on this path for all round development of the society and to work towards realising the vision of Modiji’s Viksit Bharat. One decade of development under the Modi government has proven how the BJP remains committed on delivering their promises.”

The senior BJP leader started off a series of membership drive meetings starting from Tokobari, Sisiborgaon under Dhemaji district. Sonowal then proceeded for multiple meeting to drum up support for BJP’s Membership Drive as he addressed at Thekeraguri, Chauldhowa, Nakadam, Khelmati Naamghar in North Lakhimpur before culminating at Ranganadi LAC under Naoboicha GP in Lakhimpur district, stated a press release.

Also Read: BJP-UPPL and AGP Hold Joint Meeting at RCCC Auditorium in Chirang District (sentinelassam.com)