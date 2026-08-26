Assam: BJSM demands verification of encroaching families at Choraikonsra

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch (BJSM) on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner, Chirang, demanding immediate verification of the residential status, land records, and other relevant documents of 56 families allegedly occupying Government Khas land at Choraikonsra under Sidli Revenue Circle. The memorandum was submitted in the presence of a large number of local youths of the Choraikonsra area, who expressed serious concern over the continued occupation of government land and the alleged failure to implement the eviction notice issued by the competent revenue authority.

In a statement, the working president of the BJSM, DD Narzary, said they had pointed out that the Circle Officer, Sidli Revenue Circle, had already issued a public eviction notice on August 5, 2023, vide Memo No. SLR.12/Encroachers/2012/1165, directing the concerned 56 families to vacate the government land. Despite the passage of considerable time, the eviction order has reportedly not been effectively implemented. The Mancha has urged the district commissioner to take immediate and lawful action to enforce the earlier eviction notice and restore the government land from all persons found to be occupying it illegally.

Expressing serious concern regarding the ongoing census enumeration process, the organisation maintained that the residential status and eligibility of persons occupying government land must be properly verified on the basis of official records and applicable rules before any such person is recognised for purposes for which lawful residential status may be relevant.

Narzary made it clear that the demand was not against any particular community or individual but against unlawful occupation of government land and any attempt to obtain official recognition or benefits through occupation that has not been legally regularised. He said that the government land must be protected equally and impartially, irrespective of the identity of the occupants.

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