BJSM Opposes AIIDC’s Land Lease to West Bengal-Based Private Farm

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KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch (BJSM) on Monday opposed the Assam Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation’s (AIIDC) decision to lease tribal land in Kokrajhar to a West Bengal-based private company for a broiler chicken farm, and demanded that the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) cancel the agreement.

BJSM working president D.D. Narzary alleged that the then BTR government had allotted 100 bighas of VGR land at Serfanguri to AIIDC, out of which three bighas were leased for 60 years to Setia Rice Mill of Dinhata, West Bengal, for the poultry project. He termed the move unfortunate, saying tribal land should not be leased to an outside private firm.

Narzary claimed the broiler farm has been causing severe foul odour, affecting the health and daily lives of nearby villagers. He said residents have complained of difficulty staying outdoors, eating and breathing comfortably due to the stench, adding that such farms should not operate in residential areas.

He said local people have approached the Pollution Control Board, while BJSM has submitted memorandums to the Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner and the BTC Executive Member for Industries, urging immediate cancellation of the lease. Narzary warned that the organisation would continue protesting and mobilise local residents against projects that threaten public health and tribal land rights.

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