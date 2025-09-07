Assam: BJSM irked over violation of ST-reserved seats in BTC

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch (BJSM) on Saturday expressed anguish over the acceptance of non-ST candidates in BTC constituencies reserved for the ST in the forthcoming BTC elections scheduled for September 22. The Mancha strongly termed the process of nominations as illegal, unconstitutional and against the very spirit of tribal reservation.

The working president of BJSM DD Narzary said despite strong objections raised by BJSM, the Returning Officers of various districts of BTC have allowed non-tribal candidates to contest in ST-reserved constituencies. The list of such candidates includes: Sajan Das of Assam Jatiya Party at Salbari (ST), Sanjay Kr. Sarania (Independent) at Koklabari (ST), Jagadish Madahi (Congress) at Koklabari (ST), Sashidhar Deka (GSP) at Bhergaon (ST), Hiren Sarania (Ind) at Saraibil (ST), Trishna Medhi (GSP) at Baganpara (ST), Ranen Madahi (BJP) at Koklabari (ST), Kandarpa Das (Congress) at Baganpara (ST),

Narayan Das (Ind) at Baganpara (ST), Manmohan Madahi (Ind) at Koklabari (ST), Chittaranjan Bhorbhora (Ind) at Harisinga (ST) and Mridul Kr. Das (Ind) at Baokhungri (ST). He alleged that most of these candidates carry surnames such as Das, Deka, Medhi, belonging to the Sarania community, which is not a notified Scheduled Tribe.

Narzary said the Gauhati High Court in PIL Case No. 30/2019 has already directed the State Government of Assam not to issue ST certificates to Sarania people under the guise of sub-tribes like Borokochari or Kochari. Similarly, Madahi is not a notified Scheduled Tribe and does not appear in the constitutional list (Serial No. 22, 1950 Order), he said adding that the use of such fraudulent certificates is a gross violation of law. The Returning Officers, instead of rejecting these nominations, have accepted them, thereby violating constitutional provisions and ignoring the High Court’s directive, he argued and said this was a denial of tribal rights, a grave insult, and an act of injustice against the tribal communities.

Further, BJSM held Aditya Kaklary, secretary of All- Assam Tribal Sangha, accountable for issuing fraudulent tribal certificates to non-tribals, including the Sarania and Madahi communities. His actions, allegedly for monetary gain, have betrayed the trust of the tribal people. BJSM called upon all tribal communities to strongly protest against his anti-tribal activities. The BJSM issued a stern warning to the BJP-led government and demanded that the Chief Election Commissioner of Assam and Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma should immediately declare the BTC elections, scheduled for September 22, null and void in constituencies where non-ST candidates have been allowed. He insisted that new elections be held with legitimate ST candidates; if this is not possible, they will be forced to protest throughout the state and take the matter to court in order to get justice for the tribal people.

