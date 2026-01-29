BJYM holds youth convention in Golakganj ahead of 2026 Assam Assembly polls

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: The Dhubri District unit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha organized a grand youth convention for the 6 No. Golakganj Legislative Assembly Constituency in the premises of Birat Nagar Senior Secondary School on Tuesday.

The convention was graced by state BJP Yuva Morcha President, Rakesh Das. Besides him, BJP Dhubri District President Ranjit Kumar Roy, former MLA of Golakganj Constituency and former State President of BJP Assam Pradesh OBC Morcha Ashwini Roy Sarkar, Golakganj Assembly Constituency In-charge Nirmalya Pal, Constituency Convener Anil Barman, senior BJP leader and former District President of BJP Dhubri Dipak Saha, former President of Dhubri District Yuva Morcha Biswajit Das, along with BJP workers from various levels of the assembly constituency were present.

While addressing the gathering, BJP Yuva Morcha State President Rakesh Das said that as the 2026 Assembly Elections drew closer, the BJP was steadily gaining strong popularity among the youth in the Golakganj Assembly constituency, just as it was across Assam.

Under the leadership of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam Government has been making continuous efforts in the field of education and in empowering youth to become self-reliant through various schemes, and as a result, the youth of Assam are increasingly being attracted towards the Bharatiya Janata Party, Das added.

Das also claimed that spontaneous participation of young men and women from the Golakganj Assembly constituency in Wednesday's youth convention had clearly unsettled the anti-BJP political parties.

Leader after leader of BJP in their speech said that although the BJP's opponents were attempting various tactics in the Golakganj constituency ahead of the elections, the BJP Dhubri District Yuva Morcha had already taken up several organizational programmes and campaign initiatives to counter all strategies of Opposition parties and to ensure BJP's victory in the 2026 Assembly Election from Golakganj.

