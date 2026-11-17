Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met European Union Ambassador to India Jean-Eric Paquet at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati, on Monday, November 16, 2026, to advance the Assam Blue Valley initiative under the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The discussions focused on expanding European market access for Assam through tea, trade and tourism.

The meeting brought together Sarma and Paquet to discuss opportunities arising from the proposed India-EU trade agreement and ways to strengthen Assam's economic engagement with European markets.

According to Sarma, India-EU relations are multifaceted and will evolve significantly through the historic FTA. He said Assam could strengthen its international connections through the Blue Valley Cluster.

Paquet also described the discussions as productive, focusing on what the agreement could unlock for Assam and the wider North-East.

The EU Ambassador highlighted the Assam Blue Valley as a first pilot project for advancing regional collaboration. The Assam Blue Valley initiative is being positioned as a framework for connecting regional industries with European investment and markets.

The priority sectors identified during the discussions include tea, trade, tourism, cosmetics, Ayurveda and semiconductors. These sectors are expected to provide opportunities for developing industrial value chains and expanding commercial partnerships.

The proposed agreement connects markets representing approximately 2 billion people, according to the supplied project details. The tariff provisions outlined in the notes include reducing European tariffs to zero for Indian exporters and cutting tariffs on European goods by at least 50%.

The formal signing of the India-EU FTA is scheduled for December 16, 2026, in Brussels, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to sign the agreement.

Implementation is expected in 2027.

The Assam discussions are taking place ahead of the formal agreement, with the state seeking to establish its Blue Valley Cluster as an early pilot for European investment and industrial cooperation.

The engagement follows the India-EU Strategic Partnership Review Meeting held in New Delhi on November 10, 2026.

Ambassador Paquet's visit is aimed at exploring opportunities to establish the Assam cluster as a model for regional collaboration ahead of the agreement.

The Government of Assam is leading the initiative, with Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota identified as the implementing official. The proposed institutional ecosystem also includes IIT Guwahati and the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER).

Their inclusion reflects the initiative's stated focus on building industrial value chains and developing opportunities across sectors such as semiconductors, cosmetics and Ayurveda.

The discussions between Sarma and Paquet mark an effort to position Assam as a participant in the expanding India-EU economic partnership, with the Blue Valley Cluster proposed as an initial platform for cooperation.