Guwahati: A coal-laden truck overturned on National Highway-17 at Rajapara in Boko, Assam, on Monday night, November 16, 2026, scattering coal along the roadside but causing no reported casualties or involving other vehicles. The incident has renewed concerns among local residents about overloaded coal trucks allegedly operating without valid documents along the Boko–Hahim stretch.

The coal-laden truck lost control and overturned on NH-17 at Rajapara on Monday night, according to the initial incident report.

The overturned vehicle scattered its coal cargo along the roadside. No casualties were reported, and the incident did not involve any other vehicles.

The truck was identified by registration number AS 18 A 1227. The initial report did not provide further details about the circumstances that caused the driver to lose control.

The accident has brought renewed attention to complaints from residents of Rajapara and nearby areas about coal transportation along the Boko–Hahim stretch.

Local residents have repeatedly raised concerns about overloaded coal trucks allegedly operating without valid documentation. They have called for regular inspections and stronger enforcement to address potential road safety violations.

Residents have urged Assam Police, the Kamrup District Administration and the Assam Transport Department to take action against vehicles violating transportation and safety requirements.

Their demands include routine vehicle checks and penalties for operators found violating applicable rules. However, no official response from the authorities was included in the initial incident report.

The Rajapara accident follows another reported incident involving an overloaded coal truck in nearby Hahim on November 15.

According to the supplied incident background, the truck snapped overhead power lines, raising further concerns about the movement of overloaded coal-carrying vehicles in the area.

The two incidents, reported on consecutive days, have added to local residents' concerns about vehicle loading, documentation and enforcement along the Boko–Hahim route.

Residents are urging Assam Police, the Kamrup District Administration and the Assam Transport Department to conduct regular inspections of coal-carrying trucks.

They have specifically called for checks on vehicle documentation, compliance with loading requirements and penalties for safety violations.

The latest accident also comes against the backdrop of heightened statewide traffic scrutiny following a fatal collision in Kaziranga on November 13, according to the supplied background information.

The Rajapara incident report does not record any casualties or damage involving other vehicles. It also does not confirm whether an investigation has been initiated or whether enforcement action has been taken against the truck operator.

Residents' demands for regular inspections and accountability remain central to the concerns raised following the accident.