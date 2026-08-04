Assam: Bodies continue to surface in flood-hit Nazira; disease outbreak claims two lives

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: In flood-ravaged Nazira, the grim aftermath of the recent deluge continues to unfold, with dead bodies still being discovered almost daily. On Monday, another dead body was spotted in the Nepali Khuti area of Nazira.

According to reports, locals noticed the body lodged amidst debris caught on the upper section of a bamboo cluster in a remote part of Nepali Khuti. They immediately informed the administration. As of the time of filing this report, the body had not yet been recovered, although rescue teams are continuing their efforts. Thick silt deposits and widespread debris have posed significant challenges to the ongoing recovery operations. The identity of the deceased remains unknown. Meanwhile, the post-flood situation has taken a worrying turn with the outbreak of diseases in the region. Two people have reportedly died due to fever and diarrhoea.

In Sundarpukhuri, a 39-year-old woman, Nitumoni Gogoi, succumbed to fever on Sunday. Sources revealed that floodwaters had flowed through her home, and she developed a fever two days after the flood. She was undergoing treatment at Ligiripukhuri Hospital, but her condition deteriorated late at night due to breathing difficulties. She was being shifted to Sivasagar for advanced treatment but died on the way.

In another tragic incident, Bhagya Gogoi from Holongkhatoni lost his life after suffering from fever and diarrhoea. During the devastating flood on July 19, he had taken shelter inside his house and remained trapped in rising waters for nearly 12 hours before being rescued by NDRF personnel. However, he fell ill with fever two days later, and his condition worsened with diarrhoea symptoms from Sunday night. He was rushed to Sivasagar Civil Hospital but passed away en route.

Also Read: Weeks After Dikhow Flood, Nazira Villages Still Struggle as Silt-Choked Homes Delay Return to Normalcy