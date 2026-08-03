Weeks After Dikhow Flood, Nazira Villages Still Struggle as Silt-Choked Homes Delay Return to Normalcy

While floodwaters have receded, most homes remain covered in thick layers of silt, forcing residents to spend long hours cleaning and trying to make their houses livable

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Even weeks after the devastating Dikhow flood turned large parts of Nazira Co-District into ruins, normalcy remains elusive. Hundreds of villages, including Rajapul, Holang Kathani, Khanikar Gaon, Nepali Khuti, Bihubar, Kamal Chapori, Ramugaon, Abhaypuria, Lonpuria, and Bhotorbari, continue to reel under the aftermath of the disaster.

The powerful currents of the Dikhow River damaged thousands of homes, leaving countless families displaced and dependent on relief. Although aid has been pouring in from different parts of Assam, flood-affected residents are still grappling with an acute shortage of essential household items such as cooking utensils, bedding, and basic furniture.

While floodwaters have receded, most homes remain covered in thick layers of silt, forcing residents to spend long hours cleaning and trying to make their houses livable again. However, continuous spells of heavy rainfall across the region have further worsened their plight, hampering recovery efforts and deepening the suffering of the affected population.

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