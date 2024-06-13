Assam: Bodo short film actor Dilip Narzary arrested in a POSCO case

KOKRAJHAR: Bodo short films actor and digital creator Dilip Narzary (34) has been arrested in a POSCO case for getting involved with a 14-year-old girl, who is an aspiring actress. Narzary has been arrested in connection with the Gossaigaon PS vide case no 89/24 U/S 376(3)/34 IPC R/W, Sec. 6 of POCSO Act and produced before the Kokrajhar Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. He was sent to three days of police custody for further investigation.

Sources from the police said three others including popular Bodo short film actors Anil Kumar Narzary, Subarna Basumatary and Dwiden Wary are absconding. According to the information, the four individuals had allegedly abused the minor girl sexually with promises of giving her a role in their films. In social media also the telephonic conversation of actor Anil Narzary with the minor girl using objectionable words went viral. Narzary, father of a child, was one of the most popular Bodo short film actors and he is widely known for his unique character and dialogue in the film. It may be mentioned that one of the most popular Bodo film artistes, comedian has been dismissed from his service last year in Kokrajhar under POCSO case for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor girl.

