Manipur Consultation Recommends Panel for Emotional Support to Child Victims Under POCSO Act

IMPHAL: A state-level consultation organized by the Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) on Wednesday proposed formation of a ‘panel of support persons.’ These support persons provide emotional. They also offer psychological support to child victims during legal proceedings. This ensures their well-being and protection.

The recommendation aligns with the Supreme Court's directive. The directive is to draft Model Guidelines for Support Persons under Section 39 of the POCSO Act 2012. The Supreme Court has mandated state governments and Union Territories. They must create rules based on these guidelines.

The one-day consultation was held at the Manipur Press Club. It was organized by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and MCPCR. The consultation emphasized importance of these guidelines. MCPCR chairperson Keisam Pradipkumar highlighted that Section 39 requires state governments. They should prepare guidelines involving NGOs, professionals and experts. This is to assist children in POCSO-related cases from pre-trial to trial stages.

Pradipkumar underscored necessity of police recording victims' statements. He noted that support persons should maintain real-time tracking of victims. They should aid police personnel in handling cases effectively.

Director of Medical and Health Services O Sanahanbi Devi addressed the broader societal need for physical mental and social health. She lamented lack of spiritual health. SP Crime Against Women and Children, Ph Maheshwari Devi emphasized the widespread nature of crimes against children. She noted that the POCSO Act specifically addresses such issues. She mentioned the presence of special juvenile police unit with child welfare officers in every police station in Manipur. Devi revealed that Imphal West has high incidence of such crimes, with 23 cases registered under various sections of the POCSO Act in 2023.

During the technical session, MCPCR advocate and legal consultant Thiyam Rajkishore discussed the roles of support persons and legal representatives under Section 39 of the POCSO Act. He also covered relevant IPC and CrPC sections. Dr. Senjam Gohendro, head of the Psychiatry Department at RIMS spoke on providing psychological support to child sexual assault victims. He also addressed the needs of their parents. Deputy Director of Health Department Salam Bitam highlighted the role of medical professionals. He discussed their role during the medical examination of victims.