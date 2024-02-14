Assam: Bodoland International Wildlife meet at Manas National Park from February 16

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Department of Forest, BTC, is all set to organise the Bodoland International Wildlife Conference with a three-day programme on February 16, 17, and 18 at Bashbari, Manas National Park, with the aim of bringing global experts, researchers, and conservationists together to discuss wildlife conservation issues in a wide range of contexts.

The Additional PCCF-cum-CHD, Forest, BTC, Suman Mahapatra, said the Bodoland International Wildlife Conference, 2024, will be a unique event, scheduled for February 16–18, to bring together global experts, researchers, and enthusiasts to discuss and collaborate on pressing issues in wildlife conservation. He said the technical session of day 1 is “A Secure Habitat,” to be inaugurated by Akash Deep, Principal Secretary, BTC. The topic of technical sessions 1 and 2 would be “Human-wildlife interactions”, while the technical session of day 2 is “Additional and Alternative Sustainable Livelihood Generation around Wildlife Protected Areas.”.

Manas National Park has five unique identities: it’s a national park, a tiger reserve, a world heritage site, an elephant reserve forest, and a bio-reserve forest. Manas National Park, with a land area of over 500 square kilometres, is the home of various wild animals like the one-horned rhino, royal Bengal tiger, wild elephant, wild boar, deer, hornbill, peacock, monkey, and reptiles. The Manas National Park lost its World Heritage Site status due to massive poaching and a lack of conservation in 1989, but it regained its Heritage Site Tag after the BTC Accord as the council took laudable initiative for conservation of wildlife animals and natural beauty by engaging ex-poachers in conservation works and translocating rhinos in the national park from Kaziranga. The National Park witnessed an increase in the rhino population, deer, and other animals, including tigers. The Manas National Park has witnessed an increase in tourist flow, both domestic and international.

