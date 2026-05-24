Bodoland University Organises Anti-Dowry Awareness Programme in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: An awareness programme against the social menace of dowry was organised by the Bodoland University at its campus in Kokrajhar on Tuesday. Various awareness activities such as demonstrations, a pledge-taking ceremony, and a rally march by students were held. The event began with the screening of a video highlighting the negative impacts of dowry and the importance of gender sensitisation. Students of the Political Science Department presented a demonstration and a Nukkad Naatak depicting the harsh realities associated with dowry practices, including domestic violence, societal pressure, and the suffering faced by women and their families due to dowry demands.

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