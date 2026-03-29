Assam: Bodoland University hosts PANACHE 2026 in Kokrajhar

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KOKRAJHAR: The students of the Department of Management Studies, Bodoland University, Kokrajhar, organized their 11th management fest, PANACHE 2026, bringing together educators, students, and young entrepreneurs to foster creativity, innovation, and managerial excellence. The event was graced by the Vice-Chancellor of Bodoland University, Prof BL Ahuja, as the chief guest, along with the Academic Registrar, Dr Manjil Basumatary. On this occasion, the dignitaries also inaugurated the department's creativity hall and wall magazine, commending the creativity, dedication, and potential of the students.

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