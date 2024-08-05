Assam: Bodoland University organizes students’ induction programme

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A formal programme of student induction was held at the Jwhwlao Nileswar Brahma Auditorium Hall of Bodoland University. Around 300 newly admitted students of a five-year integrated course and around 800 students of a two-year PG course have been formally welcomed by Bodoland University this year.

On the occasion, the V.C., Professor B.L. Ahuja, was the chief guest of the programme. The Registrar of Bodoland, Dr. Subung Basumatary, was the guest of honour, and all deans of faculties were invited as guests of honour, including all the HoDs.

The student induction programme was organized for two days, starting from August 1 to August 2.

In the day one induction programme, students from the departments under Social Sciences, Science & Technology, and Commerce & Management have been formally inducted with the view of becoming familiar with the facilities of the sciences at Bodoland University so that the new students will not face any trouble while studying at Bodoland University, Kokrajhar. The first day of the induction programme started by lighting a lamp. The meeting was started by welcoming the chief guest, Prof. B.L. Ahuja, Registrar Dr. Subung Basumatary, all Deans of Faculty, and Academic Registrar Dr. Manjil Basumatary.

The formal meeting was started by the lighting of a lamp by the guests of the induction programme meeting. The welcome address was delivered by the president of Bodoland University Student Union (BUSU), Crytrina Mushahary.

And on the second day, the programme was also inaugurated by the Hon’ble Rector, BU Professor Jatin Sarmah, along with the Academic Registrar, in the presence of all Deans of Faculties and all HoDs and faculty members of all disciplines.

By attending the programme, Hon’ble VC, BU Professor B.L. Ahuja, with the aim of encouraging the students, delivered many valuable speeches and said, “Joining at BU is your best choice; your success depends upon your kind honesty and hard work.” Attending the programme, the VC also stressed the cleanliness and simplicity of the students and urged them to maintain standard and proper dress, a healthy lifestyle, etc.

Professor Ahuja, also said, “It is time to uplift your academic career; your mobile should be well utilized for academic interest; you should decide how one wants to be; this university is yours; try to give something good to the university; don’t destroy any item of the university.”

Also Read: Assam: Professor Jatin Sarmah appointed as Rector (Pro-VC) of Bodoland University (sentinelassam.com)