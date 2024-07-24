Professor Jatin Sarmah appointed as Rector (Pro-VC) of Bodoland University

KOKRAJHAR: Professor Jatin Sarmah, from the Department of Biotechnology of Bodoland University (BU) has been appointed as the Rector (Pro-VC) of the Bodoland University (BU) w.e.f. July 22. The appointment has been given by the Governor of Assam and Chancellor of BU as per provision of the Bodoland University Act, 2009.

The appointment letter was formally handed over by the VC of BU Professor Babulal Ahuja in the presence of Registrar Dr Subung Basumatary and was also attended by the members both from teaching and non-teaching staff of the university in the conference hall of the BU. He said that professor Sarma will work for the upliftment and greater interest of the student’s community of the Bodoland University besides the smooth functioning of the university.

On the same day professor Sarmah took the charge as the Rector and assumed the office of the Rector of BU accordingly. Professor Jatin Sarmah stated that he will work for the academic development of the university to reach global excellence both in research and overall academic aspects. He also said that among the staff and non-teaching staff he will give his best dedication for students and of the university academic upliftment.

Also Read: Assam Floods Devastate Wildlife: Over 500 Animals Dead in Five Years

Also watch: