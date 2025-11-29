Assam: Bodoland University, Surindra Rajabhat University of Thailand sign MoU

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland University (BU) of Kokrajhar, Assam, signed an MoU with the Surindra Rajabhat University (SRU), Thailand, during the IASTEM- 2025 conference, which was held at Surindra Rajabhat University, Surin Province, Thailand recently.

Registrar of the BU, Dr Subung Basumatary informed that the MoU was signed between the two universities to promote cooperation to jointly develop academic programmes, curricula, and educational activities of high quality and international standards, promote exchange of faculty members and students for teaching, seminars and cultural exchange programmes, coordinate joint academic advising for student internship programmes, organize short-term programmes such as Thai and English language training, business studies and inter-cultural exchange activities, and to promote research collaboration, conferences, seminars, and workshops in mutually interested fields. On behalf of the Surindra Rajabhat University, Dr Chalong Sukthong, the President, and Dr Amnway Wattankonsiry, the Vice-President, and on behalf of the Bodoland University, Prof BL Ahuja, the Vice-Chancellor, Dr Subung Basumatary, Registrar, and Prof A Ibemcha Chanu, Dean, Faculty of Commerce and Management Studies, signed the MoU.

During the MoU signing ceremony, while the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, and other officials of Bodoland University attended online, Prof Chanu attended the ceremony in person on behalf of Bodoland University. The official staff, faculty members, and a large number of students of Surindra Rajabhat University, as well as delegates of IASTEM, 2025 who came from different countries, attended the ceremony. This is the first time that Bodoland University has signed an MoU with a public university located in Thailand. Surindra Rajabhat University is known for its unique contribution towards promoting the culture of indigenous communities and STEM education.

It was agreed that the MoU will remain valid for a period of five years and may be renewed for an additional five years, unless either party provides written notice of termination at least six months prior to its expiry date. Any amendment or modification to this MoU will be made in writing with the mutual consent of both parties, sources informed.

