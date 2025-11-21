National seminar on oral and written histories of indigenous arts held at Bodoland University

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A national seminar on ‘Oral and Written Histories: Indigenous Arts, Weaving, Ecological Crafts, Food Traditions & Languages’ was held on Wednesday at Bodoland University, drawing scholars, researchers, and cultural practitioners from India and abroad.

Organized under the EMWSSAA project of the NEC, Ministry of DoNER, in collaboration with North East India History Association (NEIHA), the seminar highlighted the need for strengthened documentation and preservation of the Northeast’s diverse indigenous heritage.

Dr Zothanchhingi Khiangte, Principal Investigator of the project and Coordinator of the Centre for Women Studies, delivered the welcome address. Inaugurating the event, eminent historian Dr JB Bhattacharjee, Retired Professor of NEHU and former Vice-Chancellor of Assam University, stressed the urgency of safeguarding traditional knowledge systems amid rapid socio-cultural changes. The first academic session, moderated by Prof Amena Passah, featured presentations by Prof Sukhendu Debbarma of Tripura University, Pinuel Basumatary, President, Boro Diaspora Forum, Dawa Penjor, General Secretary, Bhutan India Friendship Association (BIFA), Bhutan, journalist Preetam Brahma Choudhury, and Advocate Pallavi Basumatary.

Session II, chaired by Dr Zothanchhingi Khiangte, included insights from Prof Salam Irene of Manipur University, Dr Kaburagi Yoshihiro from Japan, Prof Sarah Hilaly of Rajiv Gandhi University, and Damewanmi Suchiang from Meghalaya.

The concluding session saw deliberations by Kishan Bagdi of Royal Global University, author and columnist Mayur Bora, and researcher Jaiklong Basumatary, Founder of Aronai Entertainment, who discussed cultural narratives, creative industries, and evolving indigenous identities. The seminar ended with a captivating performance of Tamasudare, a traditional Japanese art form, presented by Dr Y Kaburagi, offering participants a memorable intercultural experience.

Also Read: Assam: National seminar on ‘Women, Culture, and Empowerment’ held at Bodoland University