Assam: Bodoland University Youth Festival kicks off at University campus in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: The 2nd Bodoland University Youth Festival began on a colourful note at the University campus in Kokrajhar on Thursday. On the second day today, a colourful cultural rally was brought out where students of 37 colleges affiliated to Bodoland University took part and as many as 817 participants from various colleges thronged the youth Festival in Bodoland University campus.

BTR Executive Member Ranjit Basumatary flagged off the cultural rally in the presence of Vice-Chancellor (i/c) of Bodoland University Prof. Pradip Kumar Patra and BTC Principal Secretary Akash Deep and Bodoland University Registrar Dr. Subung Basumatary. Various competitions including literary, cultural, one-act play, skit, light vocal (Indian Solo), debate, on the spot painting, elocution, classical vocal solo, classical dance, western instrumental solo etc would be held during the four-day event.

Organizers also said that on the third day, inter college Youth Festival competitions on various events will be held including spot photography, one act play, quiz prelim, clay modeling, quiz, installation, group song western & Indian, cartooning, folk tribal dance, rangoli etc and this is the right time to show their hidden talents of college students.

In his address, BTR Executive Member Ranjit Basumatary said that youth festivals provide a platform for students to strive for holistic development and called upon the students to make best utilization of the platform.

A special interaction programme with students and teachers is going to be held on February 18 and youngest Professor of the world, Mathematics and physics Genius Suborno Isaac Bari from New York (USA) will participate at Bodoland University BTR, Assam and it will be great opportunity for students and teachers fraternity to listen to his lecture and inspiring words.

