Lok Sabha elections: ECI launched a nationwide awareness programme on Electronic Voting Machines and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail

GOLAGHAT : The Election Commission of India has launched a nationwide awareness programme on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The programme has been undertaken to raise awareness on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) to acquaint citizens with the voting process and machines involved in the process. As part of this awareness programme, an awareness programme for live display of EVMs and VVPATs was held through a mobile van for voters at all polling stations under 105-No. Bokakhat Assembly constituency at the initiative of the Election Officer’s Office in Bokakhat. The awareness programme focuses on providing information about the basic features of EVMs and VVPATs, clarifying the gradual process of voting and educating voters on how they can verify their preferences through VVPAT slips.

