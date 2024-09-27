Assam: Body Discovered in Field in Nitaipukhuri Following Local Report

DEMOW: A body was recovered from a field in Nitaipukhuri on Wednesday. According to sources, a person saw the body in a field in Nitaipukhuri and informed the local people. The locals reached the area and identified the deceased as Jatin Gogoi (58), a resident of Ukhapur Gaon. According to information received, Jatin Gogoi, a resident of Ukhapur Gaon was missing from September 22.

