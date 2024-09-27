Assam Agricultural University Students Inaugurate Information Centre to Bridge Agricultural Knowledge Gap in Biswanath District

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The fourth-year students of Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, currently enrolled in the Rural Agricultural Work Experience Programme (RAWEP), successfully inaugurated an Information Centre at North Maral Gaon under Biswanath Revenue Circle in Biswanath district. This initiative, aimed at disseminating vital agricultural knowledge and fostering a bridge between scientific learning and rural practices, is a testament to the university’s commitment to community-oriented agricultural education.

The inauguration ceremony, which took place in the heart of the village, was attended by the Dean of AAU Dr Prasanna Kumar Pathak, Associate Dean of BNCA Dr Ranendra Nath Barman along with the monitoring team from Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat including Dr Purnima Das, Dr Gayatri Goswami Kandali and Jayanta Kumar Dutta. The Information Centre is set to function as a hub for agricultural innovation, where farmers and the rural populace can access updated scientific information on crop production, disease control, weeds and sustainable farming techniques.

The event began with a traditional welcome, followed by speeches from Dr Prasanna Kumar Pathak, Dr Ranendra Nath Barman and Jayanta Kumar Dutta, respectively. They emphasized the importance of bridging the gap between theoretical education and practical applications. “The Information Centre represents our students’ ability to contribute to society using their academic knowledge. It will empower farmers with the latest agricultural insights, helping them increase productivity and adopt sustainable practices,” the speakers said.

The RAWEP students, in collaboration with the information centre, will continue their mission of enhancing the knowledge base of rural communities during their field tenure. Their active involvement will be crucial in assessing the needs of the local farmers and customizing the centre’s offerings accordingly.

The inauguration of the information centre marks a significant step in the RAWEP’s efforts to create a positive impact on the rural communities, while providing the students of Assam Agricultural University with hands-on experience in real-world agricultural settings.

This community-driven initiative is expected to bring long-term benefits to North and South Maral Gaon and other surrounding villages by fostering a culture of knowledge exchange, sustainable farming practices, and improved agricultural productivity.

