Assam: Body Found After Boat Capsize in Dhubri; Search Continues for Missing Person

GUWAHATI: On Monday authorities recovered body of Ullah Bosco, a resident of Xajuarkuti village. This followed a boat capsize in Dhubri district's Gadadhar River. Bosco had been reported missing since Sunday. The accident occurred while he was crossing river from Matiabagar Majhipara Ghat to Xajuarkuti.

The incident which took place in Gauripur locality, left locals and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in a desperate search for Bosco’s son Safinur Islam. He was also aboard the boat. Efforts to locate Islam are ongoing as the rescue operations continue.

This tragedy follows another boat accident in nearby Goalpara district on July 11. There, a country boat capsized at Simlitola Nayapara Crematorium Ghat. The boat carrying 10-15 passengers returning from cremation ceremony, overturned. This resulted in the deaths of Manjit Saha Jeet Malakar and Sujan Malakar. Two individuals, Gaurang Malakar and Uday Sarkar remain missing despite ongoing search efforts. Eyewitnesses reported that boat lost control just before reaching shore. Immediate rescue attempts by local residents followed.

Earlier in June, similar incident occurred in Barpeta’s Sarukhetri when boat carrying 10 passengers capsized near Hahchara village. The boat navigated through damaged road section submerged by floods. It overturned, resulting in disappearance of 7-year-old Qais Ahmed. Ahmed was traveling with his father. They were dropping off his sister at a residential school in Mandiya. Among the passengers were five students from Nagaon’s Baosi Banikanta Kakati College. They also faced peril due to strong currents.

These incidents underscore the urgent need for improved safety measures. There is a demand for better handling of boating conditions in flood-prone and rural areas of Assam. As the region grapples with these frequent tragedies authorities and locals continue efforts to prevent further loss of life. They aim to enhance rescue operations.