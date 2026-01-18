Assam: Body found in paddy field near India-Bangladesh border

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Body of a youth was found in paddy field near India-Bangladesh border in Katigorah on early Saturday morning in a mysterious situation. The youth, identified as Jamrul Islam, was reportedly returning from Meghalaya, his work place on Friday night along with two persons from the same locality. But though the other two, Islamuddin and Afzal reached their respective homes, Jamrul did not. On Saturday early morning his father Hani Miya went out in search of his son, and eventually noticed the body lying on the paddy field. Being informed by the locals, Gumrah outpost OC Pranab Mili reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Silchar Medical College Hospital for post mortem. Islamuddin had been detained by police for interrogation. Sources indicated that Jamrul was murdered in drugs related issue.

