Assam: Body found on railway track at Nagsankar; police begin probe

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The body of one Jagadish Mishra, a resident of Patna, Bihar, was found lying on the railway track in Nagsankar on Tuesday morning. According to information, the railway patrol party spotted the dismembered body near the railway track and immediately informed the superior authority. Accordingly, a team from the railway authority and Sootea police reached the site and recovered the body.

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